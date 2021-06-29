Now it's FIVE washouts in six for Sussex in the Vitality Blast

It was another damp day at Hove

Umpires Neil Mallender and Gary Pratt made their decision two hours before the scheduled 7pm start because of a wet outfield. Moments later there was more heavy rain.

It means more frustration for Sussex who started their South Group campaign with three wins but have completed just one of their six subsequent matches, when they lost to Gloucestershire on Friday.

Their home games against Somerset and Glamorgan were abandoned without a ball bowled, just five overs were possible at the Kia Oval against Surrey and on Sunday play was abandoned with only one ball needed for a result in the return fixture against Surrey and Sussex ahead on Duckworth-Lewis.

With both sides picking up one point Kent moved above Gloucestershire into top spot and Sussex are up to third, although Surrey may overtake them again if they beat Glamorgan in Cardiff later today.