New Zealand star's return gives Three Bridges a huge boost

It was confirmed yesterday that the Kiwi batting all-rounder would rejoin Bridges after a barnstorming 2021.

The 24-year-old was the eighth-highest run scorer in the Premier Division as Bridges finished fourth. The New Zealander amassed 516 runs in 13 games with a strike rate of 86.97.

He also took 23 wickets with an economy rate of 3.13 and an average of 20.52.

O’Donnell also played a starring role in helping Bridges to the latter stages of the ECB National Club Championship, Sussex T20 Cup, and the Conference Cup for the Bertie Joel Trophy.

The overseas star hit a brilliant unbeaten century in Three Bridges’ ECB National Club Championship quarter-final defeat to Brentwood CC.

A spokesperson for Three Bridges said: “The return of a player of Will's calibre is a huge boost to the club in the pursuit of our league and cup ambitions for next summer.

“Having first secured Will's signature for 2020, only for Covid to curtail those plans, we finally got to welcome him and witness his considerable impact, first hand, in 2021.

“Simply put, his outstanding on field performances and his off-field influence undoubtedly inspired our young and talented first XI squad to high achievement on a number of fronts.

“Quarter-finals in both the ECB National Club Championship and the Conference Cup for the Bertie Joel Trophy, the semi-finals of the Sussex T20 Cup, not to mention a fourth-place finish in the Premier Division, despite the loss of five games to the weather, delighted us all and has whetted the appetite for even greater success next time around.

“An extremely popular figure at the club, all are truly delighted at his return for 2022, not least first XI skipper Joe Walker, and the rest of the squad! Roll on the spring!”