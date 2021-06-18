Hastings one wicket short of victory - Burrows boosts Glynde - Williams hits 175 not out

Jake Woolley batting for Hastings against Haywards Heath / Picture: Justin Lycett

Hastings Priory were one wicket short of forcing a victory at home to Haywards Heath in the Sussex Premier League.

With the new timed game format coming in for the first time thie season, a side bowling second has to take all ten wickets to claim victory – but Hastings could only take nine.

Heath finished on 224-9 in reply to Hastings’ impressive total of 250-8 declared. Both sides batted for 55 overs.

Adam Barton turns his arm over for Hastings Priory / Picture: Joe Knight

Harry Finch was Priory’s star batsman with 103, while Dilshan De Zoysa scored 63.

In the Heath reply De Zoysa completed a fine all-round performance by taking 4-42 and Jed O’Brien took 4-83.

Skipper Yom Gillespie said: “There were a lot of positives and 14 points is a decent return for a draw and it was good to end a run of losses.

“Harry and Dilshan batted really well and it looked like we could completely bat Haywards Heath out of the game. But they rallied well.

Huw Williams scored 175 not out for Isfield / Picture: Ron Hill

“We bowled okay in response. Jed and Dilshan were threatening with the spin and Adam Barton was unlucky not to get more.”

Hastings visit Brighton and Hove tomorrow.

Glynde v Bexhill

Sussex League Div 3 East

Glynde got back to winning ways with a very comfortable victory against Bexhill.

Glynde batted first and Archie Burrows returned to his scintillating form of early season with a superb innings of 96 which included 17 fours.

There were also good contributions from Craig Eaves (45), Charlie Hobden (23), Matt Blunt (22) and George Burton Durham (21) as Glynde rattled up 289-9.

For Bexhill both Chris Deeprose and Liam Bryant took 2-33, while Benji Hammond supported with 2-54.

Bexhill had a huge task on their hands, but the early Glynde bowling created havoc among the away side’s batting, as Craig Eaves with 3-38 and Will Burton Durham with 2-23 went through the early order batting.

George Burton (2-2) with his leg spin and Mike Brooks (2-26) also bowled well as Bexhill were bowled out for 103 literally, as eight of the Bexhill batsman were bowled.

Glynde remain in third position and travel to Seaford this weekend.

Glynde 2nd XI won at Pevensey in Division 6 East.

They batted first after winning the toss. Matt Cramp (36) got Glynde off to a quick start and further contributions came from Charlie Silvester (28) and Angus Bishop (25), while only two Glynde batsmen failed to reach double figures,as Glynde reached 194-9.

Pevensey collapsed early to 48-5 as Aamer Riaz (2-23) and Angus Bishop (2-40) took early wickets and contained the batsmen.

Fred Wallis (42) and Ben Predoza (40) batted well for the home side and a late little cameo from Graeme Corbishley (28*) made the outcome look closer than it was as Pevensey reached 181-9.

Glynde 3rd XI completed the treble for the club as they defeated Barcombe 2nd XI in Divisin 11 East (North).

Barcombe batted first and were bowled out for 168 as Dave Apps with 71* and Ollie Alsobrook with 26 got runs on the board after an early collapse. Charles Saunders (3-35) and Zak Barber (2-25) did the damage.

Glynde knocked these off in 26 overs for the loss of four wickets, as youngsters Zak Barber with 65, Luke Hazard (33) and Thomas Moore (16*) showed the strength of the junior set-up, while Lewis Banks also scored 19.

Hastings Priory 3rd v Sidley

Division 11 East (South)

Sidley suffered a second successive narrow defeat, losing by 14 runs at home to Hastings Priory thirds.

Steve Ramsden’s side remain top of the league but their advantage has been cut to ten points.

After Sidley won the toss and elected to field on a glorious afternoon at Sandhurst Rec, Priory posted 202-7 from their 40 overs.

Three Ramsden wickets reduced Priory from 36-0 to 51-3 and a couple more for the in-form Hollie Young later left the visitors 94-5 after 27 overs.

But a sixth wicket partnership of 67 between former Sidley captain Scott Woodroffe and Sameera Dissanayke set Priory on their way to a decent score.

Although Woodroffe was run out by Cavan O’Connor for a classy 68, Dissanayke went on to finish 57 not out as Priory passed the 200 mark despite a wicket for Amie Anderson in the final over.

Sidley fell to 16-2 in reply before good knocks from Ramsden (33), Young (23), Chris Hunnisett (24) and Josh Bull (29) lifted the home side up to 141-4. Three wickets fell for 20 runs and despite cameos from Paul Johnson (14) and Craig Ramsden (10), Sidley were all out for 188.

The last five Sidley wickets were claimed by Priory under-14 pair Freddie Hensher (4-15 from 4.2 overs) and Sam Osmond (2-27).

Jack Bounsall (2-31) and under-13 Seb Osmond (1-49) were Priory’s other wicket-takers, while Bounsall ran out Steve Ramsden.

Sidley’s matchball sponsor was Wisdens.

Meanwhile Sidley seconds lost by 141 runs at Willingdon thirds in Division 12 East (South).

Sidley were all out for 39 in reply to Willingdon’s 180-7. Lawrie Wray was Sidley’s most successful bowler with 4-21 from nine overs, Trevor Ramsden took 2-28 and there was also a wicket for Mark Gransden.

Crowhurst Park v Isfield

Crowhurst Park won a high-scoring game against Isfield by just 12 runs.

They amassed 326-1 off 45 overs, while Isfield went close in reply, totaling 314-6.

Isfield captain Huw Williams ended 175 not out and was unlucky to be on the losing side.

Lydd v Winchelsea

Winchelsea travelled to Lydd for their latest friendly and batted first.

Wearing new club shirts sponsored by Rush, Witt & Wilson estate agents and Tibbs Farm Pick Your Own & Café, Winchelsea got to 30 before Tommy Nunn (13) was caught behind off A Lindsey (1-41).

Callum Preece was out for 31 before being bowed by R Pyott (1-37), but a third wicket stand of 63 increased the run rate before Patrick Wood (39) became the first victim of S Fletcher.

Will Wheeler fell to Fletcher having scored 80, seeing Winchelsea to 198-5.

Roger Tidyman (27) was the final victim of Fletcher who finished with 4-40s. Simon Wheeler was 20 not out as Winchelsea finished on 232-6.

Lydd got off to a rapid start and an opening partnership of 150 put Lydd in control of the fixture when S Fletcher (27) was dismissed by Wheeler.

L Unwin was stumped off Wheeler (2-65) having scored 140, leaving Lydd on 206-2. Will Wheeler (1-49) dismissing D Anderson (21) and James Jury claimed 4-7 off 3.2 overs, Lydd reached their target.

Bexhill III v Buxted Park II

At 39-1 with Harry Strugnell (20) solid and Simon Barden (14) looking back in form Bexhill looked good.

But when Barden fell to a straight one their middle order found all their chambers empty and with four men and one woman failing to score they surrendered to 52 all out.

Alex Shankster (3-11) and Bryan Huxley (6-13) looked strong for Division 8 and a large part of why Buxted are joint favourites for promotion.

When Buxted replied Louis Haffenden clung on to an easy chance at point off Adam Smith but Tom Frost (30*) finished it quickly.

This week Bexhill (6th) visit Linden Park (10th).

Bells Yew Green v Newick

Newick picked up a three-wicket win at Bells Yew Green in Division 5 East in a game where more than 600 runs were scored.

Newick won the toss and put Bells Yew Green into bat. Runs came very quickly and Bells Yew Green reached a seemingly unreachable total of 305-5 from their 40 overs.

Opener Toby Tapp scored 72 while Iain Allan made 154 from 85 balls, including 13 fours and 14 sixes.

He lost his wicket to an amazing one-handed diving catch by Matt Sawyer.

Newick’s bowlers were punished – with the exception of Louis Ramsey, who conceded only 19 from eight overs.

Not to be daunted and despite losing an early wicket, Newick set off on the run chase.

Joe Waylett top-scored with 86 (15 fours and three sixes). All batsmen contributed but a solid performance by Joe Akers-Douglas (54*) saw Newick home on the last ball of their 40th over on 309-7.

Newick host near-neighbours Hailsham this Saturday.

Hailsham v Willingdon

Hailsham looked to continue their unbeaten season in Division 5 East at home to Willingdon on a scorching Saturday afternoon.

Hailsham won the toss and elected to bat. Hailsham’s openers got off to a good start, with Mike Pannett (37) and Shaun Kevern (22) keeping the scoreboard ticking over and punishing the bad deliveries.

Kevern fell in just the fourth over when he chipped to midwicket.

Matt Dawber (68) looked to continue the good work of the openers, and together with Pannett, put on an excellent 93 run partnership for the second wicket.

When Pannett fell in the 19th over with the score 127-1, Hailsham had a good base for the middle order to build on, with Hailsham targeting at least 250 from their overs.

The middle order batsman didn’t disappoint with Simon Dunning (22), Tom Hicks (25) and Shankar Bala (33) all making extremely useful contributions, before a quick fire 27* from Tom McDonald and six* from James Bellett got Hailsham up to a very respectable 287-8 from their 40 overs.

After the break, it was over to the bowlers. Skipper Andrew Anthony (0-16) didn’t get off to the best of starts with a loose first over, before opening partner Tom McDonald (3-21) struck in his first over thanks to an amazing diving catch from Matt Dawber in the covers.

McDonald’s opening spell saw him take three top order wickets, in what was easily his best display of bowling this season.

James Bellett (2-20) replaced Anthony and continued keeping pressure on the Willingdon batsman, with two wickets in his opening spell. This left Willingdon 41-5 with a lot of work to do.

Shankar Bala (2-22) and a second spell for Anthony kept the pressure on. Simon Dunning was then introduced and made a further breakthrough, with Willingdon 71-8.

A late partnership from Willingdon delayed Hailsham’s celebrations, but Sam Mills (1-16) came into the attack to take the ninth wicket, before Simon Dunning capitalised on a mix up between the batsman to run out the number 11 and bring the game to a conclusion.

Another win that was full of excellent performances sees an unbeaten Hailsham remain top of the table after six games. The IQ Builders Merchant MoM was Matt Dawber.

Pevensey v Glynde 2nd

Pevensey's 1st XI fought hard but came up short against visitors Glynde and Beddingham 2s on a bright afternoon at the Rec. The home side were asked to field first, and were confronted with the flashing blade of Matthew Cramp, who raced to 36 off just 28 balls, using the fielding restrictions to his benefit.

Josh Perry (2-27) started the wickets rolling again, removing both openers as he bowled his 8 overs straight from the off, and whilst no other batsman dominated, neither did any Pev bowler in what was an evenly matched contest. Dropped catches cost the home team again, and effective slogging down the order pushed Glynde up to 194, with an inexcusable 30 extras. Gav Hornby was the pick of the home bowlers with 3-34 at the death.

Pev's reply got off to a torrid start, as Glynde openers Aamir Riaz and Angus Bishop reduced the home team to 48-5. This gave the change bowling breathing room as the lower order attempted to rebuild against what should have been help yourself bowling.