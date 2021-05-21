Glynde and Eastbourne glad to dodge showers - Hollie takes 7-17

Rain on the way? Buxted Park and Rottingdean were luckier than some in getting a game on

Brighton & Hove II v Glynde

Glynde & Beddingham CC won their first League game since returning to division three east with acomfortable victory at the Rec.

Brighton and Hove II batted first and looked set for a big total when 143-2, with opener Fergus Guppy scoring 86 and Jack Bradley 22.

But the Glynde bowlers got on top, with Mike Brooks 3-37, Charlie Hobden 3-42 and Louis Baron 2-35 doing the damage as only Joe Nichols with 27 not out put up much resistance.

Glynde got off to a good start with in-form Archie Burrows scoring 54 and skipper Alex Thornhill 31, adding 86 for the first wicket.

Burrows was caught by a fine low catch with the score on 124.

Then it was the Hobden show as he smashed a quick 94 not out including some big hits.

Glynde raced to victory, reaching their target of 218 in the 32nd over. It was a very impressive display that they hope to build on at Eastbourne this weekend.

Skipper Thornhill said both Mike Brooks and Hobden bowled really well and showed what they were missing last week at Portslade.

He said: “It’s fantastic opening the batting with Archie Burrows and I was glad we got off to a great start.

“Charlie came in and clattered the ball to all parts, which was great to watch.

“It was satisfying to chase down a good target so comfortably, the third time we have done this already this season.

“Our batting has been a real strength over the past couple of seasons.”

This Sunday Glynde are at home to Crowhurst Park in the third round of the Voneus Village Cup (1pm start), as they look for a long run in the competition for the second year running.

Eastbourne v Roffey

Eastbourne are toasting a superb win over Roffey at The Saffrons.

Roffey were put in ahead of a rain-shortened game and, after posting a challenging score, were in a strong position only to be narrowly undone by matchwinning innings from Eastbourne’s opening bowlers.

A promising Roffey start gave way to 45-3, before Rohit Jagota made a run-a-ball 57 and, putting on 77 with skipper Matt Davies – who finished unbeaten on 45 – for the fourth wicket.

Batsmen went cheaply, but 160-6 from 35 overs presented a demanding target in the conditions, with Ben Twine and Joe Pocklington taking two wickets apiece.

When Jagota accounted for Eastbourne’s Sussex signing Alastair Orr and Leigh Harrison dismissed wicketkeeper Oli Carter, the hosts were stuttering at 15-2.

Enter the highly promising Lenham brothers, Archie and Scott, whose father Neil and grandfather Les had been stalwarts for the county with nearly 700 matches, 26,000-plus runs and useful wickets between them.

Both brothers perished against Harnoop Kalsi, Davies stumping Archie and catching Scott. With Eastbourne 68-6, it appeared to be Roffey’s day – until Twine and Pocklington produced a stand of 66.

Yet, at 134-7 with Twine gone for 37 and 27 required off the last five overs, Roffey retained hope.

Pocklington was lbw for a pugnacious 42, including five sixes, and 12 was needed from the last two overs with eight wickets down, but a four and a six from Chris Borsoi saw Eastbourne home with five balls to spare.

Eastbourne go to Haywards Heath on Saturday.

Eastbourne III v Bexhill III

After their first game was rained off, Eastbourne were happy the weather relented at The Saffrons to enable them to complete an easy victory against Bexhill threes.

A miserly opening spell from Martin Barker (1-19) and Ryan Mansell (0-23) set the tone for the Bexhill innings.

Jacob Kelly (1-17) and Nitesh Kashyap (3-31) followed up well, as did Joe Hacker (1-24) and Matt Isepp (1-26).

Bexhill finished on 145-9 from their 40 overs.

In reply Jamie Hamilton (24) and Ravi Reddy (24*) batted nicely, but the belligerence of Matt Isepp stole the show, with a magnificent 74 off only 48 balls.

Eastbourne needed only 23.1 overs to reach their target.

Buxted Park v Rottingdean

Buxted Park dodged rain showers, but not another batting collapse.

The prospect of any play looked very unlikely as rain was forecast all day. However, massive credit must go to superbgroundsman Mark Sheffield and his mobile covers which meant a 30-over game was agreed.

Buxted elected to bowl first and openers Isaac Heater (3/22) and Craig Olive (1/33) took early wickets and Rottingdean were in massive trouble at 7-3.

Patel and G Ledden guided their team to 68-4 when the economical Nick Cockcroft (1-18) removed Patel for 38.

Spinners Cockroft andDominic Heater (1-19) squeezed the run rate and after another mini fightback, the visitors ended on what looked a modest 142.

It seemed far under par as the Buxted opening batsmen set about their work by crunching early boundaries off of the opening bowlers, with debutant Chris James powering to a quickfire 34.

His dismissal began a decisive collapse for Buxted and 48-0 rapidly became 61-5 with half of the top six failing to reach double figures.

Redding Barnes (30*) and Will Rist (28) steadied the ship before Rist fell with the score on 98.

Buxted were behind the run rate and short of wickets. The tail tried its hardest to wag, but it was too much for the rest to make up.

Buxted scratched their way to 138 before losing their final wicket in the last over, four gutting runs short.

If Buxted Park wish to gain promotion, ba

tting collapses must not become a regular occurence.

by Dom Heater

Uckfield Anderida v Lewes St Michael’s

On a cloudy day when eyes were looking skyward to check if dark clouds were looming, Uckfield Anderida hosted Lewes St Michael’s at the Victoria ground.

After a delay, Uckfield batted first and batted well (among the rain breaks), with Pete Holman easing his way to 81 to take Uckfield to 174-9 off a reduced 35 overs.

Lewes responded well and reached 113-5 in reply before a deluge intervened and prevented any further play.

On Saturday Uckfield Anderida host Hailsham and the second XI travel to Wadhurst.

Sidley 1sts v Battle 2nds

Division 11 East (South)

The teams were determined to get a game in on a rainy day – and Sidley bowler Hollie Young was so glad they did.

Rain punctuated much of the play and when it was suspended, participants had to endure a drenching outside with buildings shut by Covid regulations.

Sidley batted first on a soaked strip and lost a wicket first ball to a sharp catch in the gully off George Harris.

Stephen Ramsden (87) made good use of a string of full tosses from slippery hands. Leigh Tullett (2-14) delivered a good spell and Jim Palmer’s well-judged spin returned 1-16.

Chris Hunnisett’s 28* and Josh Bull’s 18 helped guide Sidley to a strong-looking score of 164-5 from their weather-reduced 28 overs.

Battle started carefully in reply and, although Harris had to retire hurt after pulling a hamstring, Stuart Reeves (15) and a hard-hitting knock from Palmer (56) with support from Tullett (20), put the visitors in a good position at 103-2.

However, Young, with a devastating spell of good straight bowling took 7-17, changing the game as Battle collapsed to 118 all out.

Battle’s 1st XI game against St Peter’s 2nds was called off with the ground at George Meadow unplayable. This week, Battle ones travel to Glynde while the 2nd XI host Crowhurst Park threes.

Hailsham 2nd v Linden Park 3rd XI

After losing the toss, Lewis Williams was forced to break the news to his army that they would be batting first. Opening the Hailsham innings were Liam Fenwick (0) and Tim Mullins (0).

Christy Walder (6) and Lewis Williams (0) were out early too. Shibin Abraham (2) and Bobby Williams (4) didn't fare much better but Dave Bennett-Tomlin (110*) and Sam Mills (41) did as Hailsham suddenly went from 27/6 to 180/6. Warren Headland (38*) tore the opposition apart very quickly for 38. Hailsham finished on 236 for 7 off their 40 overs.

Opening the bowling in the reply was Clint Mooiman (0/22 off 9) and Abraham (1/16 off 9). Headland (2/35 off 9) and Sam Mills (1/18 off 4) joined the attack and continued to cause countless problems for the Linden Park batsmen.

Alex Renals (2/26 off 5) and Bobby Williams (1/18 off 4) kept the batsmen on their toes and the game came to an end as Hailsham successfully fended off Linden Park in a very surprising outcome given the first five overs of the game. Linden Park finished on 143 for 7.

The Roots Ground Maintenance player of the match was Bennett-Tomlin for his crucial match-saving knock with an unbeaten century and mobility in the field.

Winchelsea v Beckley

Winchelsea hosted Beckley for their latest Sunday friendly on a showery afternoon.

On winning the toss the home side elected to bat first in a 35-over game.

Winchelsea had a steady start, scoring 34 before Phil Wheeler (17) was caught off the bowling of Johnny Broad (1-24). A second-wicket partnership of 83 boosted the Winchelsea score before Roger Tidyman (38) was bowled by George Channon (1-14).

Jon Peters (48) was dismissed the next over by Steve Cornford, who went on to finish with 2-13.

Wil Wheeler finished on 55 not out with Winchelsea scoring 194-5. Clive Galbraith (1-26) was the other Beckley wicket taker. As Beckley looked to chase down the target Winchelsea’s bowlers took wickets at regular intervals.