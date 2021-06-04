Eastbourne skipper: Our top eight could bat in any order

Eastbourne CC celebrate removing Matthew Whippey in their win over Brighton that took them top / Picture: Joe Knight

In the top-of-the-table clash, Eastbourne racked up 282-7 to beat Brighton and Hove (194-8) by 88 runs.

Jacob Smith’s side recovered from 33-3 with Malcolm Johnson (68), Oli Carter (76), Ben Twine (53) and Chris Borsoi (49 not out) all batting well.

Joe Pocklington took 3-21 and Scott Lenham 2-19 as Brighton struggled in reply.

Smith said: “We are very happy. I’m pretty sure it’s the first time we’ve been at the top of the Premier League for a while, and certainly in my time at the club. We’re very proud of achieving that but we’d obviously like to stay there too.

“The middle and lower order have been great so far but I think it’s more just proof of the depth we have in the side. I’d be confident putting our top eight in any order really.

“Having that depth has allowed us to throw a bit more caution to the wind with some of batting. It hasn’t completely clicked for everyone yet but that’s a promising sign that we still have plenty more gears to go up.

“The bowling was very consistent again but it was definitely helped by the batting and the scoreboard pressure we had on Brighton.”

Smith is not getting carried away by being top – nor visiting bottom side Cuckfield on Saturday.