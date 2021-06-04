Eastbourne skipper: Our top eight could bat in any order
Eastbourne went top of cricket’s Sussex Premier League with their skipper declaring the strength in depth of their batting has been key.
In the top-of-the-table clash, Eastbourne racked up 282-7 to beat Brighton and Hove (194-8) by 88 runs.
Jacob Smith’s side recovered from 33-3 with Malcolm Johnson (68), Oli Carter (76), Ben Twine (53) and Chris Borsoi (49 not out) all batting well.
Joe Pocklington took 3-21 and Scott Lenham 2-19 as Brighton struggled in reply.
Smith said: “We are very happy. I’m pretty sure it’s the first time we’ve been at the top of the Premier League for a while, and certainly in my time at the club. We’re very proud of achieving that but we’d obviously like to stay there too.
“The middle and lower order have been great so far but I think it’s more just proof of the depth we have in the side. I’d be confident putting our top eight in any order really.
“Having that depth has allowed us to throw a bit more caution to the wind with some of batting. It hasn’t completely clicked for everyone yet but that’s a promising sign that we still have plenty more gears to go up.
“The bowling was very consistent again but it was definitely helped by the batting and the scoreboard pressure we had on Brighton.”
Smith is not getting carried away by being top – nor visiting bottom side Cuckfield on Saturday.
He added: “It’s still very early days so I wouldn’t really say Cuckfield are the worst team in the league because they are bottom. They’ve got some strong players and have been edged out in a few close games. You’d have probably said they’re due a decent result too so we’ll be doing everything in our power to stop that!”