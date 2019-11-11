Eastbourne Cricket Club’s Colts Chairman wins National Coaching Award

On Saturday evening, Paul Hacker, Chairman of Eastbourne Cricket Club’s Colts, received the 2019 National award for Outstanding contribution to coaching award having been a regional winner two weeks ago.

The Sussex Cricket League Premier side, on their Facebook page, congratulated Hacker on his achievement.

Paul Hacker with his award. Picture courtesy of Eastbourne CC

They said: "ECC couldn't be prouder this evening as ECC Legend, Paul Hacker, has just received the 2019 ECB National Outstanding Contribution to Coaching Award.

"Hacks has spent an immense amount of time, developing, encouraging and enjoying bringing on the players of the future at the Saffrons.

"He has a heart of gold and If you cut him in half you would see ECC running right through him!

"We are all so proud to know you, so proud to have been part of your journey, so proud to have benefitted from your wisdom, knowledge, skills, time and dedication to the club!

"The most deserved of winners and awards!

"From all of us at Eastbourne Cricket Club!"

Eastbourne CC's chairman Ian Fletcher-Price was also quick to congratulate Hacker.

He said: "This is a stunning achievement and one that the residents of Eastbourne can be very proud of."

The award was presented to the Colt's Chairman by former Sussex and England Women's coach Mark Robinson after being nominated by past and present Eastbourne CC alumni.

First team captain Jacob Smith nominated Hacker for his dedication to the club.

He said: "Paul is the heartbeat of Eastbourne Cricket Club (along with the rest of his family) and has completely rebuilt the junior section of the club from virtually nothing.

"He gives up at least 3-4 evenings a week, all year round, to coach and manage Eastbourne's budding junior talent and thriving women's team, without moaning at all.

"The club are indebted to his hard work, of which a lot goes unnoticed and unrecognised, hence the nomination for this award."

Former Sussex and current German international Ollie Raynor also nominated Hacker for his dedication to helping youth participate in the game.

He said: "The dedication to the club and the time that Paul has spent trying to help anyone and everyone and enjoy the game is a real credit.

"Paul always puts others before himself and coaching grass roots or any level requires energy, dedication and a pure passion for the sport.

"In a world where unfortunately getting young people into cricket is proving harder and harder, without people like Paul, the game at club level would simply die out.

"Paul is simply a credit to Eastbourne and the sport we play and love, to motivate and nurture young people and help them find passion and love for what they do is no mean feat."

Paul Taylor, Schools Liason Officer for Eastbourne nominated Hacker for his work in the colts game.

He said: "Paul has always been a dedicated coach. Since 2003 when he started coaching the younger children and new starters he has tirelessly committed his time and energy to the club.

"He has never charged, everything he has ever done has been voluntary.

"All in all Paul Hacker is an amazing coach and clubman who cares tremondously about junior cricket and cricket in general.

"Not only that, he cares about his community and getting the children of our town active, participating in sport.

"This dedication is what makes Eastbourne Cricket Club a success and safeguards the future of cricket in our town.

"He is a humble and unassuming man who deserves recognition despite this modesty.

"He is a hugely loved character who has dedicated his life to cricket."