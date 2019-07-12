Cheers for Beer! Spinner Will extends Sussex stay

Will Beer has signed a new contract with Sussex.

The leg-spinner is the leading wicket-taker in the county’s T20 history, and his new deal will provide a boost to the Sharks with a week until this year’s Vitality Blast campaign gets under way.

The 30-year-old has already played an important role in first-class and one-day cricket for Sussex this season. He featured in all but one of the Sharks’ Royal London One-Day Cup matches and has been part of five Specsavers County Championship teams.

Beer has recorded career-best scores in both formats this summer, making 75 in Sussex’s thrilling one-wicket win against Essex Eagles in the One-Day Cup and 97 as a makeshift opener against Durham in the Championship.

Reacting to the deal that will take him into his 13th year as a professional at Sussex, he said: “I am delighted to have signed a new contract with my home club. Cricket is moving in a really exciting direction and I am thrilled to be a part of that with Sussex.

“Hopefully we can finish this season strongly with promotion still up for grabs and the T20 Blast on the horizon and take a lot of momentum into the 2020 season.”

Head coach Jason Gillespie said: “I’m very pleased that Beero has agreed to sign a new contract with us.

“Even as an experienced professional, he’s shown real signs of improvement – particularly with his batting – over the last 12 months.

“Will’s been a very good servant of the club for a number of years and we’re delighted that he’ll carry on doing that for the next few years.”