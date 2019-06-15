Brighton take seven East Grinstead wickets for just SIX runs as they go top - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up

Brighton and Hove went to the top of the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division after taking seven wickets for just SIX runs to beat East Grinstead.

Brighton (140 all out) themselves had a collapse as they fell from 74-0 with Lewis (6-69) and Bradley Hatchett (4-33) doing the damage.

In reply, Grinstead were 103-3 and seemingly cruising before an incredible collapse saw them lose eight wickets for 24 runs with the last seven falling for just six runs.

Delray Rawlins (4-27) and Chris Atherton (2-5) did the damage.

Horsham (245 all out) came within one wicket of beating Three Bridges (94-9) in a rain-affected game. Tom Haines (95) and Michael Thornely (52) led the way for Horsham with Conor Golding (4-44) and Adam Jones (4-41) the pick of the Bridges bowlers.

In reply Haines (3-30) and Nick Oxley (4-7) put Horsham on the brink of victory but the rain in the end cost them and a draw was the result.

Eastbourne (188-4) beat Mayfield (185 all out) by six wickets.

Harry Neilsen (128) and Tom Weston (78) led the way for Cuckfield (278-6) in their abandoned match with Middleton (66-4).

Nathan Poole was 73 not out before Preston Nomads (147-5) versus Roffey was rained off.

In Division 2, St James’s Montefiore (114-2) beat Chichester Priory Park (110-7) in the only completed game with Hector Loughton hitting 55.

Roy Kaia took 6-79 and Jordan Willoughby hit 82 before Bognor (56-2) and Billingshurst (184-8) was rained off.

Burgess Hill’s Junaid Nadir took 5-80 and Ifield’s Sam Dorrington hit 64 before their game was abandoned.

John Morgan (5-47) and Jed O’Brien (4-38) helped Hastings (20-0) bowl Lindfield out for 195 (Simon Shivnarain 60) before the game was abandoned.

Ben Matthew hit 105 not out before Haywards (225-4) v Goring-by-Sea (44-2) was abandoned.

Division 3 West: Ansty 58-1 beat Pagham 57 all out; Findon 191 all out lost to Worthing 144-3 (Revised Target 127 from 27.0); Roffey 2nd XI 181-6 beat Broadwater 179-9; West Chiltington & Thakeham 82-4 beat Stirlands 81 all out; Steyning 120 all out v Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching abandoned. Highlights: Jake Wilson 7-17 for Ansty; Martyn Swift 5-26 for Worthing; Sanchit Batra 80 from 44 balls for Roffey 2nd XI.

Division 3 East: Bexhill 117-3 beat Rottingdean 116 all out; Brighton & Hove 2nd XI 93 all out v Seaford 62-1 abandoned; Portslade 32-5 v Crawley Eagles abandoned; Rye 247-9 beat Eastbourne 2nd XI 87 all out; Hastings & St Leonards Priory 115 all out lost to Preston Nomads 2nd XI 116-2. Highlights: Harry Smeed 130 and Martin Blincow 5-15 for Rye.

Other highlights: Robin James 117 not out for Felbridge and Sunnyside; Varun Khullar 105 not out and 4-25 for Hailsham; Michaedl Gould 136 not out for RMU; Stephen Courquin 7-17 for Barns Green 2nd XI; Glenn Harris 144 for Worthing 3rd XI.