Big-hitting Sussex secure home Vitality Blast quarter-final

A blistering half-century from Australian Alex Carey at the top of the innings, with useful support from the middle order, enabled Sussex to easily overcome Glamorgan’s challenge and remain at the top of the Southern group - and clinch a home quarter-final with a game to spare.

Sussex, needing to score at 8.5 an over, were without their captain and opening batsman Luke Wright in their chase after he damaged his wrist whilst fielding but Carey proved a capable deputy by destroying the Glamorgan attack in the opening overs.

Marchant De Lange was struck for 33 in his two overs, Carey raced to 50 from 23 balls and after six overs Sussex were 72 without loss - 27 runs ahead of Glamorgan after the power play. Salter dismissed both batsmen: Phil Salt was bowled heaving across the line, then Carey feathered a catch to the wicketkeeper

Salter took his third wicket in the twelfth over when Delray Rawlins swung across the line,but Sussex remained in control, needing 55 from the remaining 8 overs. With David Wiese hitting arguably the biggest six seen at the ground - the ball striking the wall of the media centre - and Laurie Evans also punishing some loose bowling, Sussex strode home with 19 balls to spare.

Glamorgan, who opted to bat first, made a steady start with Nick Selman, playing only his third game in the competition this season, and Shaun Marsh scoring 45 from the power play overs with Selman punishing Jason Behrendorff for 17 in his third over.

The opening pair had put on 72, with Selman scoring 40 from 23 balls, which included five fours and two sixes, were separated in the 10th over, when Selman was caught on the long off boundary in Will Beer’s second over.

Following Selman’s dismissal, Marsh began to accelerate, reaching his fifty from 44 balls, with Glamorgan reaching 100 in the 13th over. He added a further two runs before was caught on the square leg boundary for 52, with four fours and two sixes.

Glamorgan were 164-2 with two overs remaining, but Ingram, after a lean season by his standards, scoring only one fifty in the opening game, scored a half century from 39 balls, before departing to the first ball of the 18th over where Robinson held on to a well judged catch on the extra cover boundary.

A couple of lusty blows from Lloyd and Chris Cooke enabled the home team to a competitive total but it was not enough.

Sussex Head Coach Jason Gillespie was “delighted with the performance and rounds up a great weekend for us".

He said: "We kept up our standard and I was very proud of them all. David Wiese batted and bowled so well and stepped up to the plate when needed."

Regarding Wright's wrist injury, Gillespie said: "He would have it looked at when we get back.”