Bede's girls claim national glory again after success in Essex

Bede’s under 15 girls cricketers have been declared national champions for the second time this year.

On Monday 2 September, the Bede’s under 15 Girls Cricket team were declared national champions for the second time in 2019 when they won the National Schools Sports Magazine final, hosted at Felsted School in Essex.

The win follows the Bede’s under 15 Girls triumph at the Lady Taverners Indoor Championships at Lord's Cricket Ground in May.

Bede’s played Norwich School in the National School Sports Magazine semi-final, which saw Bede’s bowl Norwich out for 56 runs in 11 overs. Mary Taylor’s superb bowling figures of 5-13 off three overs restricted Norwich to the low score, and Freya Kemp’s two wickets in the opening two balls was a great start. Bede’s chased down the total in seven overs, losing two wickets, and winning the semi-final by eight wickets.

The final saw Bede’s play Ipswich. Ipswich batted first and posted a score of 150-2 in 20 overs. Bede’s chased the total in 14 overs, as captain Freya Kemp showed her top-class quality and scored an incredible 109, having been supported by Millie Taylor, Matilda Collins and Izzy Atherton.

Bede’s won the nationals by seven wickets. Freya Kemp was deservedly named player of the day.

Petch Lenham, head of girls’ cricket at Bede’s, said, “The Bede’s squad all played vital roles and it was a superb team performance. The girls have thoroughly enjoyed and benefited from expert bowling coaching by Sussex Bowling Coach, James Kirtley and former Sussex player Neil Lenham.”

Alan Wells, Director of Cricket at Bede’s, adds, “We are absolutely delighted with the girls’ performance. The team has shown true talent and sportsmanship throughout all of their competitions and training, and both of their prestigious championship wins are thoroughly well deserved.”