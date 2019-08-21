Australian star added to Sussex Sharks'Blast squad

Australian seamer Jason Behrendorff has joined Sussex Sharks for the side’s remaining four matches in the group stage of this year’s Vitality Blast.

The left-armer will also be available for the quarter finals should the Sharks progress.

After touching down in England, the 29 year old said: “I can’t wait to be part of the Sharks. It’s a great opportunity and one I feel very fortunate to take on.

“It’s been a great tournament so far for Sussex; sitting on top of the southern pool. It’s always nice to come into a winning team.

“For me it’s about playing my part for the team. I’d like to think that will be putting in consistent performances up front with the new ball, taking some wickets and getting the boys off to a good start in games.

“I’ve worked a little bit with Dizzy before from work he’s done with the Australia A side and obviously I’ve spent a lot of time with Kez [Alex Carey] over the past six months, so I’m looking forward to catching up with them again and meeting the other guys for the first time.”

Sharks head coach, Jason Gillespie added: “Dorf played an important role for Australia in the recent 50-over World Cup as well as having performed well in T20 internationals and the Big Bash.

“He’s got a fine record, swings the new ball in the powerplay and can bowl at the death as well if required.

“We felt we just needed something a little extra depth with our bowling now that Tymal is injured, Rashid has departed and we manage Reece Topley’s workload as best we can.

“We’re very happy to have Jason fulfilling that role and look forward to him showing what he can do and entertaining our supporters.”

In 61 T20s, Jason has taken 74 wickets with an economy rate of 7.20 runs per over. He has played seven T20Is for Australia, taking seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.31 runs per over.

Behrendorff has also played eleven ODIs and took ten wickets for Australia in five matches during this year’s ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Five of those came during the win against England at Lord’s.

Fewer than 50 tickets remain for Sussex Sharks’ next match against Essex Eagles on Thursday night. Visit www.sussexcricket.co.uk to secure entry.