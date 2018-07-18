Batsman Josh, 10, fires an unbeaten 50 as Hailsham topple leaders

Hailsham under-14s enjoyed a fine victory as they welcomed champions elect Crowhurst Park to Roebuck.

Hailsham showed a level of control with the ball and were backed up with some competent fielding from all, especially Freddie Lloyd.

Wickets were hard to come by but the high standards also made scoring hard as Hailsham restricted the visitors to 134-3 from their 20 overs.

Wickets were claimed by Ed Horrigan, Sully Hallett and the ever-improving 10 year-old Hari Bala.

In response Hailsham were on 31-5 off 5.2 overs, most players and spectators thought the game was up.

That was apart from Josh Dowsett and Ed Brook who put together a batting masterclass as they dragged their team back with a partnership of 98. 10-year old Josh Dowsett showed elegance, power and control in an inspired innings of 50 not out.

At the same time, Ed was full of running and delicately placed shots as he secured a new personal best score of 27 not out. Josh Dowsett became the youngest ever player to pass 50 at Hailsham Cricket Club, not bad for a 10 year old in an under-14 game against the champions.

Some nervous balls followed as a couple of wickets fell when Josh retired, but Ed was in control and saw his team over the line.

MBD Carpentry MoM: Josh Dowsett for the most complete innings.