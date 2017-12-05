Arundel Castle miss out on Sussex T20

Sussex will not play a Natwest T20 Blast game during their annual festival at Arundel Castle Cricket next summer.

Fixtures for the new season were announced last week, with Sussex revealing all seven T20 South Group matches next season will be played at Hove.

The decision means Arundel Castle will only play host to a County Championship Division 2 clash for Sussex’s festival week.

Durham will visit one of the most picturesque grounds in the country for the second time in four years, with the four-day clash getting started on Wednesday, June 20.

Giving reasoning as to why a Natwest T20 Blast fixture will not be hosted by Arundel next summer, a Sussex statement read: “County fixtures are compiled by the ECB and next year’s schedule meant that sadly it wasn’t possible to marry a T20 Blast fixture with the Specsavers County Championship match at Arundel in 2018.”

Home games against Surrey, Hampshire, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Kent, Glamorgan and Middlesex will all take place at Hove, with Sussex getting started in the Natwest T20 Blast at Essex Eagles on Wednesday, July 4.