VIDEO: Thousands watch D Day flypast at Eastbourne

Thousands of people lined the coastline along Eastbourne today (Wednesday) to watch the D Day flypast.

More than 25 vintage Second World War planes – including Dakotas and Spitfires – appeared across the skyline shortly after 5pm today – a little later than scheduled after taking off from Duxford airfield in Cambridgeshire for the 75th anniversary of the D Day landings.

D-Day Dakota fly past over Beachy Head (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190506-202133001

Thousands of people parked at Beachy Head, Butts Brow and along the seafront to watch the historic flypast as the planes headed out towards the Channel for Normandy.

Photos by Jon Rigby and vdieo by Ginny Sanderson.

Historic Dakotas to fly over Eastbourne

Please send your pictures and videos for us to share to eastbourneherald@jpress.co.uk