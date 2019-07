Hundreds of people attended the Camper Marmalade festival in Polegate at the weekend.

The three day two night VW camping festival has live music and entertainment, stalls and this year’s event was the fourth to be held.

VW Marmalade SUS-190807-092557001 User (UGC) Buy a Photo

VW Marmalade SUS-190807-092608001 User (UGC) Buy a Photo

Marmalade VW Festival 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190807-091742001 JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

Marmalade VW Festival 2019 (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190807-091730001 JPIMedia Resell Buy a Photo

View more