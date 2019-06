The former Bishop of Lewes and convicted paedophile Peter Ball has reportedly passed away.

According to national news reports, the convicted paedophile, who was jailed in 2015 to 32 months in jail for historic sex offences, died this weekend.

Following an investigation by Sussex Police, the retired Church of England Bishop was sentenced for a series of offences over 15 years against 18 young men known to him.

