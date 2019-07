With the planned demolition of the Royal Sovereign Lighthouse in 2020, reader Phil Gardner from Beatty Road in Langney has sent in these images of its predecessor, the Royal Sovereign Lightship.

The lightship stood guard over the Royal Sovereign Shoal from 1875 to 1971.

The photos include images of members of the local community making their annual Christmas visit to deliver festive goodies for the crew to enjoy.

