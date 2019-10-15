NOSTALGIA: New A-Z of Eastbourne book shows town in days goneby

Historian and author Kevin Gordon has a new book out delving into the history of Eastbourne.

A–Z of Eastbourne reveals interesting and significant moments in the story of the town.

It highlights well-known landmarks and famous residents, and digs beneath the surface to uncover some of the lesser-known facts about Eastbourne and its hidden gems.

It has 100 illustrations of Eastbourne landmarks in bygone ages.

a spokesperson at publisher Amberley said, “This fascinating A–Z tour of Eastbourne’s history is an entertaining alphabet that leads you from Arctic rolls to Zeppelins by way of Norway and Victorian urinals. A collection of lesser-known facts about Eastbourne and its hidden gems.

“It is fully illustrated and will appeal to all those with an interest in this popular seaside town.”

The book was published this week and is priced at £14.99.

