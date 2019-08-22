Langney Road at the junction with Terminus Road SUS-190820-153204001

NOSTALGIA: More street scenes of Eastbourne

Here are some great pictures of Eastbourne in days gone by which have been submitted by Heritage Eastbourne, the council’s department of history. More can be seen at the brand new Story of Eastbourne exhibition in Terminus Road. From Neolithic to Napoleonic, Eastbourne’s story and that of its downland is retold through fascinating exhibitions, digs and research projects.

The Story of Eastbourne is open Tuesday - Sunday, 10am - 5pm and daily in school holidays at 248 Terminus Road.

The former Clifton Hotel in South Street SUS-190820-153032001
The former Clifton Hotel in South Street SUS-190820-153032001
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Carlisle Road SUS-190820-153043001
Carlisle Road SUS-190820-153043001
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
Bathers in 1914 on Eastbourne beach SUS-190820-153103001
Bathers in 1914 on Eastbourne beach SUS-190820-153103001
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
The entrance to Eastbourne Pier SUS-190820-153119001
The entrance to Eastbourne Pier SUS-190820-153119001
User (UGC)
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2