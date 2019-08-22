NOSTALGIA: More street scenes of Eastbourne

The Story of Eastbourne is open Tuesday - Sunday, 10am - 5pm and daily in school holidays at 248 Terminus Road.
Here are some great pictures of Eastbourne in days gone by which have been submitted by Heritage Eastbourne, the council’s department of history. More can be seen at the brand new Story of Eastbourne exhibition in Terminus Road. From Neolithic to Napoleonic, Eastbourne’s story and that of its downland is retold through fascinating exhibitions, digs and research projects.
