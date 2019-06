As the Nature Valley International Tennis Tournament begins in town this weekend, Heritage Eastbourne had provided some wonderful photographs of the tennis courts and tournaments across the borough.

The photographs show Eastbourne’s long association with tennis tournaments and how popular council courts were in days gone by.

The courts at Gildredge Park SUS-190618-082322001

For more information on the town’s rich heritage visit www.heritageeastbourne.co.uk or call in to the Story of Eastbourne at 248 Terminus Road. Entry is free.

Doris Mockett and a friend, at Devonshire Park SUS-190618-082312001

Edgar Mockett in the officials' enclosure at Devonshire Park c1930.'He worked at Devonshire Park from 1894 - 1956 and was manager from 1927. SUS-190618-082302001

Tennis on Royal Parade in 1910 SUS-190618-082252001

The South of England Lawn Tennis Championship, Devonshire Park 1955 SUS-190618-082242001

A men's singles match at Devonshire Park in the 1950s SUS-190618-082222001