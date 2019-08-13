The Picturedrome Cinema in Langney Road in the 1930s SUS-191208-143543001

NOSTALGIA: Eastbourne street scenes from yesteryear

These great pictures of Eastbourne in days gone by have been submitted by Heritage Eastbourne, the council’s department of history.

More can be seen at the brand new Story of Eastbourne exhibition in Terminus Road. From Neolithic to Napoleonic, Eastbourne’s story and that of its downland is retold through fascinating exhibitions, digs and research projects.

Crowds outside St Mary's Church during the Royal Visit in 1923 SUS-191208-143449001
A Fire Brigade display in Terminus Road during George V's visit in 1923 SUS-191208-143106001
An aerial view of Belle Tout SUS-191208-143152001
A fire engine in Dennis Road, now Dursley Road in 1933 SUS-191208-144226001
