SUS-190629-104714001

NOSTALGIA: Construction photos of Royal Sovereign Lighthouse

Following the news that the Royal Sovereign Lighthouse off the coast of Eastbourne is to be decommissioned and removed from the seabed, reader Ken Richardson has sent in a collection of photographs showing the construction of the landmark.

Ken writes, “I thought people would be interested in the photos I took during its construction on the beach east of the ferry terminal in Newhaven.

SUS-190207-091208001
SUS-190207-091208001
SUS-190207-091148001
SUS-190207-091148001
SUS-190207-091158001
SUS-190207-091158001
SUS-190207-091106001
SUS-190207-091106001
