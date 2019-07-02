NOSTALGIA: Construction photos of Royal Sovereign Lighthouse

Ken writes, “I thought people would be interested in the photos I took during its construction on the beach east of the ferry terminal in Newhaven.
Following the news that the Royal Sovereign Lighthouse off the coast of Eastbourne is to be decommissioned and removed from the seabed, reader Ken Richardson has sent in a collection of photographs showing the construction of the landmark.
