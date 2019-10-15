Model village plan for Eastbourne

A small scale model of a town could be in the pipeline for Eastbourne.

A planning application has been submitted to Eastbourne council to change the use of a unit in Lottbridge Drove.

n 1957, the Parade Ground was transformed by Benjamin White into a model village, complete with miniature manor house, market square and Abbey. Tonnes of soil were brought into the Redoubt and a river with running water was created. For around 20 years, the Model Village was a popular attraction but unfortunately, the actual structure of the Redoubt suffered from neglect and alteration. ''Pictures courtesy of Eastbourne Heritage Service SUS-141004-093727001

The unit at 26-28 Lottbridge Drove, according to documents submitted, is currently used to display and sell carpets.

The applicant is Davie Langham and his business is Tiny Town Eastbourne Limited.

He said in the application form, “We intend to use the property for a children’s educational role play experience.

“We plan to put together a small scale mini town. We will also be offering teas, coffee and light snacks.”

It is some years since an original model village of Eastbourne at the Redoubt closed.

The model village occupied the parade ground area of the Redoubt for a period between the end of the Second World War and the 1970s.