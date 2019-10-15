Model village plan for Eastbourne

A small scale model of a town could be in the pipeline for Eastbourne.
A planning application has been submitted to Eastbourne council to change the use of a unit in Lottbridge Drove.
The unit at 26-28 Lottbridge Drove, according to documents submitted, is currently used to display and sell carpets.
The applicant is Davie Langham and his business is Tiny Town Eastbourne Limited.
He said in the application form, “We intend to use the property for a children’s educational role play experience.
“We plan to put together a small scale mini town. We will also be offering teas, coffee and light snacks.”
It is some years since an original model village of Eastbourne at the Redoubt closed.
The model village occupied the parade ground area of the Redoubt for a period between the end of the Second World War and the 1970s.