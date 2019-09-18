Meads Village allotments saved from auction

The Meads village allotments have been saved from auction after locals rallied together and have entered discussions to purchase the land.

Local residents and allotment holders became concerned after seeing a for sale sign put up by site owners Grainger plc on May 30.

Meads village allotments

With the support from Meads Community Association and councillor Robert Smart, the residents set up a community interest group named Meads Village Allotments and after discussions with Grainger plc the land in The Village was later withdrawn from auction.

An MCA spokesperson said, “Grainger plc has informed us they wish to sell to a group representing the local community in order to preserve it as a long-term asset for Meads.”

The MCA says conversations with Grainger plc are still ongoing and if all goes to plan members will be invited to buy a £1 share in the land. The MVA company is appealing for donations to purchase the freehold said, “We would encourage members to give what they can to help ensure the allotments are preserved for the future.”

Hundreds of pounds have already been raised online by residents.

In a Facebook post Paula King Peters said, “Good luck with your cause. The allotments are wonderful and should only be owned by the community/residents that take care of them so nicely.”