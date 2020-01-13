Former owner of Eastbourne pleasure boats passes away

The former owner of the pleasure boats which took visitors out along the coast and to Beachy Head has passed away in Eastbourne.

Ted Sayers, whose family owned the Southern Queen and Eastbourne Queen, died at Eastbourne DGH on December 23 – just four days short of his 90th birthday – after suffering from Alzheimer’s for several years.

His funeral is at Eastbourne Crematorium on Thursday January 16 at 11am.

Mr Sayers was the last of the boatmen of the Sayers family who had made a living from the sea for more than 200 years and owned the first Southern Queen and the Eastbourne Queen.

In the early years the Sayers were smugglers who plied their boats between France and Sussex with cargoes of illicit liquor which were hidden at Sayerlands Farm just north of Polegate.

In more recent years the family made a living from fishing and taking tourists on trips along the Sussex coast and to Beachy Head.

Mr Sayers attended Eastbourne Grammar School and his first job was at Hellingly Hospital. He served his National Service in Aldershot, Mombasa and the Isle of Wight and afterwards joined the family business and took over when his father William Sayers died in 1953.

He had two boats, the new Eastbourne Queen which was launched in 1949 to replace one sunk at Dunkirk in 1940 and the Southern Queen launched in the early 1950s.

He married his wife Doris Veness in 1954 at St Elisabeth’s Church in Victoria Drive and the couple had two children Philip and Diane,

The family business was sold to the Allchorn family in 1965 but Mr Sayers kept his license so he could continue to take tourists on trips in his spare time.

He went on to work for Eastbourne Buses in the cash office

Mr Sayers had been a sea cadet prior to his National Service and rejoined in 1961 as chief petty office. He became a lieutenant in 1975 and seven years later was appointed a commanding officer until he retired in 1986 after 25 years service.

Mr Sayer’s daughter Diane said he was a much loved grand father and great grand-father who enjoyed many happy holidays with his family often involving boats on the canals, Norfolk Broads and the Thames as well as travelling extensively in Europe with his wife Doris before he died.

She said, “He was a genuinely down to earth and nice guy who was much loved and highly regarded by all his friends and family.”