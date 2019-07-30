Eastbourne lifeboat called out

The volunteer crew of Eastbourne lifeboat were scrambled on Sunday to assist a disabled 12.5 metre yacht which had suffered a mechanical failure.

The yacht with four people on board was two miles from the safety of Sovereign Harbour when it lost all power, according to Eastbourne RNLI.

A lifeboat spokesperson said, “Unable to negotiate the harbour entrance in the prevailing weather conditions, the yachtsmen contacted HM Coastguard for assistance who immediately requested the launch of Eastbourne’s all-weather lifeboat.

“Quickly on scene the lifeboat crew secured a towline and took the casualty vessel into the marina.”