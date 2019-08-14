Eastbourne Bandstand needs some serious TLC

Eastbourne Bandstand is likely to close at the end of the summer season for essential repair works to be carried out.

Eastbourne council, which runs the popular venue, says urgent maintenance work has been carried out to allow it to remain open during the busy summer months.

Barriers on the beach around Eastbourne Bandstand whilst maintenance works are undertaken (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-190715-114122008

The bandstand is reputed to be the busiest in the country with tribute acts on every weekend as well as military bands and other events.

It brings in tens of thousands of pounds each year to council coffers and many events are sold out as soon as tickets go on sale.

The council has admitted repairs have been carried out but has not clarified what needed doing.

A spokesperson said, “Dating back to 1935, Eastbourne Bandstand is one of the town’s great attractions and hosts more than 140 events every year.

“Its position being exposed to the elements on the seafront for over 80 years has, however, inevitably taken its toll on the structure.

“We will be undertaking a thorough investigation of works needed during the winter but in the meantime urgent maintenance has been carried out to allow all performances to take place during the busy summer season.”

