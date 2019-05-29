Eastbourne area featured on podcasts

Eastbourne based broadcasters Cole Moreton and Emily Jeffery are launching a new podcast called Edge of England, telling stories of people and place from the south coast.

The pair will be sharing their passion for past and present life along this part of the Sussex coast, meeting some of the extraordinary characters drawn to the sweeping surrounds of Beachy Head and the Seven Sisters, the South Downs and beyond.

“We’ve discovered windswept tales of lighthouses and lapwings, writers and refugees,” said Cole, who writes for the Mail on Sunday and presents programmes for Radio 4. His debut novel The Light Keeper is set at the Belle Tout lighthouse and will be published in August.

He said, “Now on the Edge of England podcast we’re investigating why a beautiful comedy star from the days of World War One lived out her tragically short life in a house perched on the cliff at Holywell; we’re meeting a man who watches birds flying in from the deserts of Africa; and we’re looking into Parson Darby’s Hole!”

Six episodes of Edge of England are already available to listen or download right now on iTunes and other providers or via the website www.edgeofengland.com. The next season will begin on June 1.

The pair are always on the lookout for more stories to explore and can be found on Twitter @edgeofengland.

Emily Jeffery is also a BBC Sussex presenter.

She said, “I’m a relative newcomer to the coast. From the moment I moved here, this part of the world got under my skin. Being within walking distance of so many amazing sights and stories is good for the soul and it’s been fascinating to make connections with others through the podcast who feel the same way. Why not listen or get in touch?”