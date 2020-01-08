Appeal for relatives on Eastbourne war memorial ahead of re-dedication

An appeal has been launched to find relatives of First World War servicemen who are remembered on a war memorial in Eastbourne.

The Hampden Park War Memorial lists the names of those who died in the Great War and is to be re-dedicated at a service at 10.45am on Saturday January 25.

SUS-200801-163944001

The memorial was originally unveiled and dedicated in January 1920.

To mark the centenary, organisers are also hoping to trace relatives of the dignitaries who were at the original unveiling service including Robert Gwynne, MP, mayor E Duke, J Wheeler JP, Rev Canon W O Streatfeild, the vicar of Eastbourne, Rev James Reid and Rev W Johnson Jones, the curate-in-charge at Hampden Park.

Others present included the mayoress, Mrs E Duke, the Hon Mrs Rupert Gwynne, Rev and Mrs O D Tudor (Willingdon), Mrs Streatfeild, Mrs Johnson Jones, Miss Martin, Councillor J Duke, J W P Pearson, R Alce, C J Knight, Messrs H W Nicholson, C R Aust, E Taylor, C J Blackburn, W Boldero, A J Donnelly, S J Hounsom, Vernon Chater, H Baulcomb, the Chief Constable Mr W H Smith, Chief Inspector Diplock and police sergeant P Morris and acting police sergeant Simmons.

The names of those on the committee who arranged the unveiling of the war memorial were John William Brigstocke from Rosebery Avenue, R Bowkley of Brassey Avenue, Martin E Claude, of Brassey Avenue, L Perkin, J Saunders, Miss Saunders, a dressmaker of Willingdon Road, Russel Taylor of Brodrick Road and J Wheeler from Elm Grove.