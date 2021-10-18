Out Of The Box Doodle Draw Mega Set

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

There is increasing discussion about the role of gender in our society, such as the gender credit gap, and that has led parents to look for gender-neutral toys for their children.

All toys are gender neutral at heart, and it’s up to any child to decide which toy they want to play with regardless of it’s colour.

It’s undeniable, however, that some toys are marketed in a very specific and stereotypical way - pink for girls and blue for boys.

Here are are top picks for the best toys which haven’t been marketed that way.

We’re confident that can be enjoyed by boys and girls of all ages - whether they are fans of fidget kits or like getting messy with foam.

If you’re thinking of buying any of these toys for Christmas though be advised to buy quickly as we have been warned their may be a Christmas toy shortage.

Out Of The Box Doodle Draw Mega Set Out Of The Box Doodle Draw Mega Set £13.33 Inspire your little artist with the this fun and interactive drawing tool. It is the ideal way to encourage kids to be creative by drawing and colouring. The set comes with two drawing boards, pen and unique shapes in different colours all aimed at getting children to be artistic and have fun. It is also portable so it’s ideal for taking anywhere, whether that’s family days out in the car, to friends’ houses or on holidays. Suitable for children aged three plus. Buy now

Blue's Clues & You - Light Up Microphone Blue's Clues & You - Light Up Microphone £9.00 Kids will love singing along to the Blue’s Clues & You! theme song with the Blue’s Clues & You! Light-Up Microphone. Press the Blue icon on the microphone to activate lights and music. Portable and fun, this 16cm / 6.63 inches tall microphone features the iconic cast of Blue’s Clues and You! Bring home the Blue’s Clues & You! Light-Up Microphone and the rest of the Blue’s Clues & You! toys to help your little clue-finder use their mind, take a step at a time, and do anything that they want to do. Buy now

Jack's Messy Slime Activity Playset Jack's Messy Slime Activity Playset £7.50 Kids can sculpt, squish and shape with this playset. Ideal for sensory play, this set promises hours of squishy fun. Kids can use the equipment provided to create a variety of different slime activities, including stretchy slime, gooey eyeball slime, mouldable characters and more. Suitable for ages 6 to 10 years. Buy now

Giant Jiggy Animal Ball Giant Jiggy Animal Ball £7.00 Bring hours of fun to playtime with this fidget toy. Kids will love throwing this ball, squishing it, bouncing it and squeezing it: the opportunities are endless. Available in a range of bright colours, this ball is a must-have for holidays, parties and sleepovers for all little fidget fans. Please be aware that styles vary. Suitable for children aged 3 and over. Buy now

Foam Alive Double Flip Pack Foam Alive Double Flip Pack £10.00 Foam Alive is a soft, fluffy foam that magically brings to life. It flows through your fingers and can be squeezed into shape, then watch as it magically dissolves. Children will have hours of fun with this, moulding it in to a range of shapes and then watching in awe as it disappears before their eyes. Please be aware that styles and colours vary. Suitable for children ages 5 to 10 years. Buy now

Hey Duggee Wooden Rainbow Sound Puzzle Hey Duggee Wooden Rainbow Sound Puzzle £12.00 This delightful wooden puzzle includes 6 character illustrated removable puzzle pieces with pegs and a wooden base board with speaker. One by one, children can enjoy placing the characters in their correct puzzle slot to hear what they have to say. Characters include Duggee, Happy, role, Betty, Norrie and tag. This toy develops their hand eye co-ordination, encourages problem solving and introduces auditory processing skills too. The puzzle is made from responsibly sourced materials and are certified by the FSC. Buy now

Fidget Fun Box Fidget Fun Box £10.00 Kids can have lots of fun with this fantastic fidget toy box, the must-have gift for fidgety little fingers. This set is packed full of super addictive games and gadgets that are also perfect for the whole family to play with. From a popping fidget games, to an infinity cube, plus much more, this is the perfect way to keep their brain focused and their hands busy. Buy now

Rapidough Game Rapidough Game £18.00 The original modelling game that all children - and all the family - will love. All you have to do is grab your clay and model what you see on the card. It might sound easy but it’s not when you’re scrabbling to outdo your opponent. Rapidough is the game that never ages: even if you’ve seen a card before you’ll never make the same model twice. But with five hundred word cards in all, it will take a while to see the same card again and there’s scope for teams as big as you like too. Buy now