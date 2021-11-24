Sweaty Betty Black Friday deals

We love a blanket discount, from a retailer - means whatever you buy, it’d because you love it, rather than it being the only option on sale. So it’s a delight that fashionable exercise gear retailer Sweaty Betty has started their Black Friday sale - and it’s a cool 25% off EVERYTHING on site. Whatever tickles your fancy - it’s currently on sale.

All you have to do is enter the code ‘CHEERS’ at check-out to receive your discount.

We’ll repeat - that sale is ON NOW, and will run through till Cyber Monday - 29 November.

That’s great news for any woman who loves fashionable but high-functioning fitness kit - Sweaty Betty makes gear that is figure-fitting, comfortable, and stays cool as you sweat. Their cult ‘bum-sculpting’ leggings are aptly named - put them on and your derriere will look toned and pert, regardless of whether or not you’re as gym-toned as you’d like to be.

It’s little wonder the woman’s activewear brand has been favoured by many of our favourite celebrities, including Reese Witherspoon, Rihanna, Jennifer Aniston and Jessica Alba.

What products do Sweaty Betty sell?

Sweaty Betty has everything a fitness fan could want - there’s leggings, gym tops, shorts, sports bras and other accessories and equipment such as yoga mats and bags.

It’s not just fitness lovers who can get excited about the sale though as the brand also sells knitwear, coats, jackets and even dresses and jumpsuits - so there really is something for everyone.

This is the perfect time to stock up some brilliant high quality items not only for the autumn/winter season, but also for the 2022 summer season Just make sure you remember that discount code - CHEERS.

What is Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

Massive annual sales event Black Friday takes place each year the day after Thanksgiving.

In 2021, Black Friday falls on 26 November but that hasn’t stopped many from launching promotional discounts early.

What else in on offer for Black Friday?

The best activewear to buy in the Sweaty Betty Sale

Power 7/8 Gym Leggings (was £75, now £56.25) Power 7/8 Gym Leggings (was £75, now £56.25) £56.25 Available in 16 colourways, including solid colours and eye-catching patterns, these are some of the best leggings you can buy if you’re keen on serious workouts (be it cardio, yoga or weights). Sweat-wicking and soft, they’re incredibly comfortable, regardless of how much you sweat, and the aforementioned ‘bum-sculpting’ technology has it’s cult reputation for good reason. Buy now

Athlete Seamless Gym Long Sleeve Top (was £55, now £41.25) Athlete Seamless Gym Long Sleeve Top (was £55, now £41.25) £41.25 Do you get up early to go for a run during these frosty, dark winter morns? Firstly, we applaud you. Secondly, you need this top. Lightweight, sweat-wicking, and with mesh in high sweat areas, this will keep you warm as you set out and comfortable as your body temperature rises. The thumbholes on the sleeves are good for keeping your wrists warm. Available in 8 colourways. Buy now

Cocoon Down Puffer Wrap Coat (was £345, now £258.75) Cocoon Down Puffer Wrap Coat £258.75 If you’re less keen on hitting the gym and more concerned with just staying cosy and comfy - this is for you. Indeed, this is the acceptable face of walking around in your duvet all day. Filled with responsibly sourced down, you’ll be unbelievable toasty. It’s also water and wind resistant, making it an impressive shield against winter’s worst. Buy now

Ultra Running Bra (was £50, now £37.25) Ultra Running Bra (was £50, now £37.25) £37.25 Sweaty Betty’s Ultra Run Sports Bra isn’t just for those with a penchant for pavement-pounding. It’s actually a solid choice for any activity which requires considerable support, so whether boxing, dancing or skipping, it’s got you covered (both figuratively and literally). It’s a compression and encapsulation combo, so has a happy mix of both customisable support and cute appearance. Padded, adjustable straps allow a personalised fit, whilst moulded, non-padded cups keep you feeling secure. It’s quick-drying with mesh panels for ventilation – perfect for those sweaty sessions. Buy now

Power Frame Gym Vest (was £55, £41.25) Power Frame Gym Vest (was £55, £41.25) £41.25 This stylish workout vest is ideal for keeping cool as you work. Wth a high neck and a racer back for ease of movement. Buy now