The best garden gazebos UK for 2022

Perfect for alfresco dining, drinking or chatting, a gazebo is a great way of making sure you and your guests are protected from the elements.

Even on the most glorious of summer days, you will find a gazebo provides welcome shade and protection from the constant heat of the sun which we all know can become overwhelming.

If you’re unlucky enough to get caught in the rain or wind then a gazebo can provide much welcome shelter too.

If you have garden furniture, or are cooking on a barbeque and the rain comes unexpectedly then a gazebo wil also help to protect these things and ensure they are not ruined - as long as you make sure the gazebo itself is waterproof.

A gazebo will also give you some privacy in your own garden, which could be particularly useful if you have an outdoor hot tub or have a garden which is over-looked by all your neighbours.

In short, gazebos have lots of uses and are a great addition to any outdoor space. There are permenant ones available which will become a style feature all year round, or pop-up ones will can be assembled and disassembled as required.

You’ll even find some that have some built in extras, such as a bar or seating- if you’re happy to pay for it.

Gazebos are available at every price point from around £50 for a budget option, all the way up to over £2,000 for a more luxurious option, depending on material and size.

We’ve picked out some of the best gazebos that are available to buy right now below.

Mifflintown 3m x 3m Steel Party Tent Mifflintown 3m x 3m Steel Party Tent £60.99 Party tent 5/5 This waterproof gazebo tent perfect to take the party outside during any event. It is a olid sturdy structure and is made from rust-resistant powder-coated steel so it will stay standing if you get caught in rain showers. It has 4 easily removable sidewalls including 2 door sides and 2 window sides, and the roof cover is made from premium PE soft fabric too. The good news is that one or two people can put this up in no time at all. Available in blue, green, grey and white. Buy now

Airwave Hexagon Pop Up Gazebo Fully Waterproof 3.5m Airwave Hexagon Pop Up Gazebo Fully Waterproof 3.5m in Beige £169.99 Different shape 4.5/5 This high pitched roofed 3.5m hexagon waterproof AirWave pop up gazebo provides the benefits of space and style. The canopy has anti-puddling eyelets fitted that help prevent damage occurring, should the heavens open when it’s in use. With a steel frame, and high pitched roof this gazebo is supplied complete with four side panels; two with windows and two with full length zips and tie-backs so that either or both can be used as the doorway. This all season product can be used as protection from cold and wet as well shade from the sun. Available in beige, black, blue, green and white. Buy now

Premium Pop-Up Grey Gazebo 3 x 3m Premium Pop-Up Grey Gazebo 3 x 3m £119.99 Changeable height 4/5 In a modern grey colourway, this gazebo will complement almost any outdoor furniture style and colour. It’s large, durable and waterproof with a strong steel frame, so it’s great for providing some shelter during alfresco dining or entertaining. The powder coated steel frame will hold your gazebo firmly in place, while the polyester canopy with PVC coating is waterproof so it can withstand the British weather. When not in use, you can store your gazebo in the bag included. With zip and carry handle, it’s easy to handle and transport. With telescopic legs the gazebo can be fully adjusted to stand safely on uneven surfaces, whilst the pegs and cords included will secure it to the ground. Those legs also allow you to set the height of the legs in one of three positions between 9ft 10” and 10ft 4” The included leg weights can also be filled with sand or water for added stability if needed. Buy now

Utopia Garden Bar Gazebo Garden Bar Gazebo Wooden £2279.99 Garden bar and gazebo 5/5 You can easily host a party in your back garden thanks to this beautiful wooden gazebo, which also doubles as an outdoor bar. Shelter and make use of the included seating area with a fully pressure-treated timber garden structure that houses a beautifully crafted solid timber log bar. So, stock up on your favourite drinks and call your friends round This is more than just a gazebo, it’s an entertainment hub in your own garden, hence the more expensive price tag but it’s definitely worth it as this is something you will make use of year after year. It also comes with a 10-year guarantee against rot and insect infestation so you have peace of mind. Buy now

Garden Wooden Octagonal Gazebo Garden Wooden Octagonal Gazebo £1249.00 Intricate details 4.5/5 This gazebo is a great choice if you want your garden furniture to really make a statement. There are 11 panels included, along with two handrails, which are all made from pressure treated timber. You’ll be pleased to know it’s very easy to self assemble so you can be enjoying it in no time. It could be used to house a blow-up spa too, or a small table and chairs set, so you can be outside no matter what the weather. Buy now

Charles Bentley Art Gazebo Grey 3x4m Charles Bentley Art Gazebo Grey £230.00 4.5/5 Create a shady, cool spot in your outdoor space with this modern gazebo which will add a decorative touch to your patio or garden. # A perfect way to provide shelter during family gatherings and parties, the showerproof canopy will keep everyone dry and safe from the elements. Its sidewalls can be tied up to hold them back or can be kept open for additional shade. Supported with a strong powder-coated steel structure this highly durable garden gazebo will last for a long time. It’s also easy to assemble and disassemble, and will easily provide a spacious entertaining space in your garden and then be taken down when you’re done. Buy now