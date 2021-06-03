Joan Holloway (Christina Hendricks) with the bar cart in Mad Men, with Roger Sterling (John Slattery)

Now that garden gatherings are back on the agenda, we need an easy way to serve our guests with drinks and food.

That’s where the drinks trolley comes in. Created specifically to stop us from constantly having to get up and return to the kitchen, these trolleys provide a moveable storage solution.

That means you only have to load it up with your favourite snacks and beverages once and then you can focus on being a host and socialising with your loved ones.

Alternatively, if you like to stay put in the lounge and enjoy drinks without getting up to the kitchen, a great static bar cart makes a chic addition to your living room.

Here are seven of the best.

Lilienthal Serving Cart Lilienthal Serving Cart £139.99 Best for: old school glamour A 16th-century replica of a classic Italian design, this is much more than a drinks trolley - this is a piece of art and a statement decoration piece of furniture. The elegant globe bar is covered in an exquisite Old World map and has great space for your treasured bottles and glasses with a lower shelf allowing for additional storage. Buy now

Zuiver Be Cool Drinks Cooler Zuiver Be Cool Drinks Cooler £259.00 Best for: keeping drinks cool More than just a drinks trolley, this will also keep your drinks cool on a hot summer’s day, so there will be no need to keep going backwards and forwards to the fridge. The perfect accessory to your garden gatherings, this has wheels for easy transportation so you can easily move it around. Plus, no need to worry if you’ve lost your bottle opener. With one attached to the side, you’ll have no trouble popping those bottles. Just throw some ice in, as many drinks as possible and you’re good to go. Buy now

Selene Bar Cart Selene Bar Cart £149.00 Best for: modern minimalism This circular black bar cart is static, if you’re after a piece to sit handsomely in your lounge or kitchen. The black steel makes it more modern and singular in appearance than most bar carts. Stunning. Buy now

Aravali bar cart Aravali bar cart £269.00 Best for: a touch of the Gatsby era A bijou, elegant, moveable drinks trolley, perfect for rolling out drinks when you’ve guests over. With a striking Art Deco design, this lovely piece has a distinct 1920s flavour. Buy now

BePureHome Decadent Metal Trolley BePureHome Decadent Metal Trolley £309.00 Best for: a lavish living room Whatever your tipple of choice, with two shelves and three glass racks there will be plenty of room for a selection of beverages, soft or alcoholic and maybe even a few nibbles too. Made from glass and steel, this picturesque cart will take centre stage wherever it’s placed. If alcoholic drinks aren’t on the menu, this can also just as easily be used to serve afternoon tea in a classy and elegant way. Buy now

Obra Bar with Wine Glass Storage Obra Bar with Wine Glass Storage £495.00 Best for: wine lovers Made from reclaimed mango wood, this stunning static bar cart is ideal for oenophiles. It comfortably holds 24 bottles and 16 glasses, and will look elegant in almost any décor. Set upon a sturdy, stylish steel frame. Gorgeous Buy now