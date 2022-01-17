The boy and girl baby names set to be big in 2022

The baby names set to be big in 2022 and why traditional is no longer trendy (Photo: Shutterstock)

The most popular baby names for 2022 have been revealed - with parents set to ditch traditional monikers.

Research from Baby Centre shows that less traditional names have made the top lists this year.

Here we take a look at the names tipped to be big in 2022.

Girls names

The name at the top of the list is Hazel, a new entry to the 2021 top 100 list and one gaining popularity.

Hazel is followed by Olive, another non-traditional name, and another name that was a new entry to the 2021 top 100 list.

The more traditional girl name Iris made it to third spot, which regained a spot into the 2021 top 100 list and is a name that is expected to gain more popularity throughout the year.

In fourth place is Nellie, meaning horn, sunray or shining light, but a name that could also be a nickname for Helen, Ellen, Petronella, Danielle, Cornelia, Eleanor, Janelle, Chanelle, Penelope or Noelia.

Elizabeth, another traditional name, came in fifth, perhaps because the Queen will be celebrating her 70th year on the throne this year.

Other regal names such as Betty, Eliza, Elsbeth, and maybe even some Lillibet's may feature in the list for next year.

Taking sixth place is Mirabel, meaning wondrous or of wondrous beauty and was used for both genders in the middle ages. Mirabel is also the name of the main character in Encanto, Disney's new film.

Penny, meaning weaver, is the seventh most popular girls name and could be a nickname for Penelope, which means duck.

Tilly, came in eighth place, and traditionally is used as the nickname for Matilda. Tilly means battle strength. Tilly Ramsay also appeared in last years Strictly Come Dancing.

Ninth place for girls names is Nova, meaning new in Latin.

Billie is the tenth most popular girls name, possibly referring to Billie Eilish, who is booked to headline Glastonberry and Coachella festivals in 2022.

Boys names

The top of the boy's name list is Albie, another name that is predicted to gain even more popularity throughout the year.

Reggie, another non-traditional name has taken second place and is another name expected to gain popularity throughout the year.

In third place is unisex name Frankie, which many people is predicted to stay at the top.

Edwin, a rich and happy name meaning friend is in fourth place, and Marcus takes fifth place. The name Marcus gaining popularity could be due to Marcus Rashford, the Manchester United football player who brought positive social changes for school children.

Football related names are gaining momentum, with Connor in sixth place and Aaron in seventh place of popular baby names. These could refer to Chelsea midfielder, Conor Gallagher and Arsenal goalkeeper, Aaron Ramsdale.

Oakley, a nature-based name, meaning oak field, wood and clearly, scored eighth place.

Felix, meaning happy or lucky, came in ninth place. Felix is also a name featured in the Bible, who was the Roman governor of Judea.

The popular Welsh name, Evan, meaning the Lord is gracious, took the final place in the top ten names.

Dear Evan Hansen is also a musical that soared in popularity after the film release in 2021.