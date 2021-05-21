Only 15 of 58,000 attendees tested positive for Covid after trial events, report finds

Only 0.03 percent of those who attended government-run trials of live events contracted Covid, reports suggest.

Some events where given the green light to welcome revellers without social distancing or face masks, in an attempt to determine possible coronavirus infection rates.

Events involved in the trials include the World Snooker Championship, a warehouse rave and the Brit Awards.

Around 6,000 revellers partied hard during a two-day event at Bramley-Moore Dock, at the start of May.

No face masks, no social distancing

A Liverpool dance event also went ahead, with partygoers not required to wear masks or social distance for the first time since before lockdown began.

While some of the events have not yet reported back their findings, such as the FA Cup final which took place last weekend, only 15 individuals who have been tested since other events took place have tested positive.

Sources told the Telegraph that some tested positive before the event, meaning they couldn't attend, while some returned a positive test afterwards.

It is hoped that the low infection rates will allow for revellers to return to events, fans to stadiums and less restrictions in hospitality venues.

However, the report does recommend mitigation measures, such as testing and improved ventilation, according to the newspaper.

The findings of the trials, described as "the most authoritative in the world", are expected to be presented to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the coming days.

The source said the recommendation would be that "you can move forward and you can reopen the events sector".

"It would be proportionate to do so given the risk," they added.

‘It’s now time to make that Great British Summer of live events a reality’

At events such as that in Liverpool, attendees had to take a lateral flow test 24 hours before the event in order to release their e-ticket, and had to produce a negative result to gain entry.

Another Covid test was taken five days after the event.

21,000 supporters were able to attend the FA Cup final, as long as they provided a negative Covid test two or three days prior to the match and took one days following the event.

Since 17 May, up to 10,000 fans or 25 percent of a stadium's capacity can attend Premier League games.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said of the move to return live audiences to events: "This science-led pilot programme will be the springboard in getting the buzz back of live performance.