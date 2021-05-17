Mrs Hinch fans go wild for mum-of-two’s ‘amazing’ hoover hack

Aimmee Seafield, 36, from Pallion, Sunderland shared her top tip with the 500,000 fans on the Mrs Hinch cleaning tips and tricks Facebook group.

The former waitress shared her top tip after fans had posted about putting a cherry car air freshener inside their vacuums before cleaning the house.

She said: "If you get a cherry car air freshener but instead of putting it in the Hoover I’ve put the nozzle on it instead. It’s sucked the smell right out and blasted it all the way through my home.

Seafield’s handy tip was well-received by her fellow Mrs Hinch fans, who were quick to praise the mum-of-two's idea.

"OMG what an amazing idea, thank you!" one person commented, while another said: "Wow, smells amazing!"

The post has attracted more than a 1,000 likes, with hundreds of comments and shares

Who is Mrs Hinch?

Essex-based former hairdresser Sophie Hinchliffe has more than three million followers on her Mrs Hinch instagram page, where she shares cleaning tips and videos of her immaculate and neatly organised home.

Now worth more than £1million, the social media star regularly features on ITV's This Morning and is best pals with TV star Stacey Solomon.

Her fans, known as the Hinch army, share hundreds of cleaning and homeware tips and tricks across various Facebook groups and instagram pages every day.