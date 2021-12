Wetherspoons is dropping these drinks from its menu - and customers are not happy

Cat owners must microchip pets under new law or face £500 fine

News you can trust since 1865

Premier League Winter Ball 2021/22: cost and where to buy new Nike football - from Sports Direct to JD Sports

How to stay warm without using central heating - including blankets, hot water bottles and teddy bedding

Best subscription boxes UK: great gifts, from wine, baking, to flowers - fun, entertaining monthly deliveries

Best pramsuits for your baby 2021: from Jo Jo Maman Bebe, Marks and Spencer and Joules

Best artificial Christmas trees: budget and luxury options from Marks & Spencer, Wayfair, White Company