Zombies will walk the streets of Eastbourne

Eastbourne’s popular Day of the Undead Zombie Walk will be lurching through the town centre on October 27.

The event, organised by the Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce, welcomes all manner of zombies from dead brides and ghouls to zombie nurses and lumberjacks to lurch in a zombie precession lead by Styx Drummers starting from the Crown and Anchor at 2.30pm and ending in the town centre.

For those who need to look the part, make up is being provided by East Sussex College Group from noon at the Crown and Anchor for a donation to local good causes.

Spectators will also be treated to a zombie flash mob at various locations on route including on the Pier, TJ Hughes and at Bankers Corner organised by Cheryl Cooper of Cherry Dance and Weird Feet.