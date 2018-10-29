Zombies take over Eastbourne train

Flesh-eating zombies took over Eastbourne railway station at the weekend.

The event, organised as part of the town’s annual Zombie Walk, saw the undead hijack a train and swarm the platforms on Saturday (October 27).

Photo by Rob Shearing Photography

Photographer Rob Shearing organised and captured the event in some striking photos.

He said, “Mention the fact you live in the town of Eastbourne. ‘Ah, Gods waiting room!’ is more than likely the reply.

“There are many people working hard behind the scenes to change this misconception.

“At its heart a sparkling new shopping centre is being built, adjacent a modernised train station that has also managed to retain those features that make it quintessentially British – and this is where this event comes in, the annual Eastbourne charity Zombie walk.”

Photo by Rob Shearing Photography

Zombies will walk the streets of Eastbourne

He went on, “As a photographer I love these kind of gatherings, everyone just lets their hair down and has a great time.

“This year I wanted to do something different, something as far as I’m aware hasn’t been done before, what if we could do a Zombie photoshoot on the station platform or better still a train?”

Performers from Cherry Dance Studios took part in the grisly photoshoot, which was undertaken with the consent of GTR, which owns Southern Rail.

Photo by Rob Shearing Photography

Rob added, “All that remains is it give my heartfelt thanks to all those involved from Southern GTR. Here’s to another successful Eastbourne Zombie walk!”

According to the photographer, Southern Rail plans to use the photos in its calendar and other advertising – putting Eastbourne on the map.

Organised by the Eastbourne unLtd Chamber of Commerce, the Zombie Walk welcomed all manner of zombies from dead brides and ghouls to zombie nurses and lumberjacks to lurch in a zombie precession lead by Styx Drummers.

It started from the Crown and Anchor pub and ended in the town centre.

Photo by Rob Shearing Photography

Spectators were also treated to a ‘Thriller’-style zombie flash mob at various locations en route including on the Pier, TJ Hughes and at Bankers Corner organised by Cheryl Cooper of Cherry Dance and Weird Feet.