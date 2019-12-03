Youths throw ‘stones and planks of wood’ at crews attending Eastbourne fire

A group of young people attacked firefighters with stones and planks of wood while they were attending an emergency in Eastbourne last night (Monday).

One crew member was taken to hospital after a stone hit him in the head, according to chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker.

Image by Google

The fire boss wrote on Twitter, “I am absolutely disgusted by the fact that our Eastbourne crew were verbally and physically attacked by a group of young people last night when attending a tree fire, we have passed this matter to Sussex Police and I want to be clear that violence of any kind is unacceptable.”

She added, “One firefighter taken to hospital after a stone hit him in the head...it’s just shocking that people want to harm the very people that risk their lives to keep them safe...very sad.”

The incident is reported to have happened in a park off Larkspur Drive at about 6.10pm.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said police were requested to attend due to fire crews being ‘both physically and verbally attacked by local youths’. Stones and planks of wood were being thrown, the spokesperson said.

Sussex Police has been contacted for further information.

