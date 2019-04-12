Youths ‘set fire to tree’ in Hampden Park

Youths were reported to have set fire to a tree and lighting fireworks in a wooded area of Hampden Park.

Eastbourne Police said PCSO patrols have increased in the area after a report of anti-social behaviour on Thursday (April 11).

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters extinguished a fire in the open off Rosebery Avenue at around 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for the force said, “PCSOs ️were out on increased patrols in Hampden Park, after a report of anti social behaviour was made to us of youths having set fire to a tree and letting off fireworks in a wooded area, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service also attended to extinguish the fire.

“Unfortunately on our arrival the youths had left the area. We take these types of incidents seriously, if you have any information on this incident or experience any type of anti social behaviour we encourage you to report to us.”

You can report incidents to the police by calling 101 or 999 in an emergency.