You’ll want to see Return To The Forbidden Planet again and again

From: John Paine

Austen Walk

am so excited that Return to the Forbidden Planet is at the Devonshire Park Theatre until September 1.

I saw it years ago at the Congress – you remember the Congress it’s the theatre at the end of the road – but it will soon be open next year.

I am making you a promise, if you see this show in the first week you will want to see it again and again.

You know its going to be a great show because it’s directed by Chris Jordan, who also directs our pantomime. So see you there.