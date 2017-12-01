Worrying cost of overspend

From: Neil Cumming

Chiswick Place

A Conservative councillor has exposed the worrying overspend on the Devonshire Park project (Herald 24 November).

If indeed the cost over-run is due to Brexit, and if it is generally recognised that costs have increased in this development due to Brexit, then why was it thought necessary to apparently hide the figures?

It would be interesting to know what is happening on other borough council capital projects (totalling, it seems £141m). I wonder if the leader, Councillor David Tutt, could update us on these.