From: Sam Sweiry

Sovereign Harbour

The people we elect robbed Sovereign Harbour retail park from modernising and expanding in favour of Eastbourne Arndale Centre in town.

They have even taken away our cinema in the harbour. What a shame. I didn’t visit Eastbourne town for years and I have no intention of doing so. Why bother when we have free parking in the harbour and almost everything we need at our doorsteps? I know who I will vote for at next election.