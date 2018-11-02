Why is all Eastbourne business waste sent to incinerator and not recycled?

From: Andrew and Oksana Stuart

Seaford Road

As committed environmentalists, Youth Ocean Action CIC are amazed to discover that there are no recycling facilities for businesses in Eastbourne town centre.

All waste is collected and sent for incineration which is appalling.

After being advised of this situation by a local business, we surveyed a random selection of others and this information was confirmed.

As we are persuading businesses and the public to stop using Single Use Plastics and recycle as much as possible, to find that there is no facility for local businesses to help to reduce plastic pollution, is a complete lack of joined up thinking from the powers that be.

Is this because the incinerator in Newhaven has created a demand for waste in order to keep it viable?

In any case, the gases emitted by the incinerator contribute to global warming, as well as being toxic.