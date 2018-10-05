Why can’t bus start elswhere in Eastbourne?

From: Peter Cox

Albert Road, Polegate

I have covered this subject before but need some understanding and action.

I live in Polegate and use buses between Polegate and Eastbourne.

Having done my shopping I arrive with my bags in Cornfield Road and have to walk to Gildredge Road and see my bus routes 51,54 and 98 go empty Cornfield Road to Gildredge Road.

Why can’t my bus start in Cornfield Road and then pick up in Gildredge Road instead of going empty after the crew change?

Most of us complete our shopping near Cornfield Road not Gildredge Road.

Stagecoach and the planners need to look and listen to what we do and provide a service relevant to our needs.