Where are the town’s wardens?

From: Mick Parsons

Park Gate, Hailsham

On reading Mr Cooper’s letter in the Herald as to the demise of Hailsham.

This made rather sad reference as to how the town is failing. Unfortunately, rather than being alarmist, it is based on the truth. I have no intention of adding, except to a subject mentioned in the article.

He did refer to the damage caused by illegal parking, without police supervision.

Quite a few years ago now a meeting was called by the councillors on various problems including illegal parking.

It was put to the people that attended, that a sum of money be added to every council payment, to cover the cost of two community police officers.This was agreed at the meeting and, yes, the coverage by community officers was witnessed. But!

This now leads to two questions.

1: Where are they now? Certainly nowhere near the High Street.

2: If they have been dispersed, I have not seen any referance to this. Or if the latter has been decided then there has not been any referance to the fact or the stoppage of any council tax.