What was cause of noxious haze?

From: Jacqui Coombes

St Anne’s Road, Willingdon

Reading your report on the noxious haze last year at Birling gap, I was appalled that more is not being done to find out what it was.

The recent tragedy in Salisbury highlights the importance of a full investigation. Surely the powers that be should be able to identify a ship in our waters that could have been responsible?

Or can any terrorist sail along our coast and spread noxious gas on the public? The people affected that day do not know what it was or the long term implications on their health. They need to shout and bang on doors of the powers that be to find out. We in Eastbourne and surrounding area do not know if it has spread and contaminated others. More must be done, this is NOT good enough.