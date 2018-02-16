What to do with dated relics

From: R Hopkins

Lewes Road

Thank goodness we have Malcolm Rasala to drag us all, kicking and screaming into the 21st century.

What are we doing with a 19th century pier on our seafront, or indeed with a town hall or a railway station built by Victorians? Come to think of it, there’s a ruined castle down the road in Pevensey even older than these out dated relics. What on earth is that doing cluttering up the countryside? Let’s demolish it and replace it with some 21st century masterpiece. Any suggestions Mr Rasala?