What’s the point of the police force?

From: Hugh Weir

Southdown Road

On Saturday 7th April 2018 I attempted to contact the police, via the 101 telephone service, to report significant illegal parking in Southdown Road which was hampering the emergency services getting to/from the scene of a bad accident to a young child.

After an anxious wait on the phone during which I was forced to listened to numerous recorded messages telling me how easy it was to contact the police online, I gave up.

It seems the resourceful emergency services had forced their way pass the cars and gained accessed. Whilst understanding that the originators of the problem were those self centred, selfish, unneighbourly people who think their game of golf is more important than anything else.

I cannot wonder what the point is in having a police force that cannot be contacted quickly by anybody that is NOT online.

In fact, it has occured to me that the lives of the people of Eastbourne would not be changed at all if Sussex Police did not even exist. Except, of course, that our council tax and general taxes would be lower. The problem of illegal parking in Southdown Road has existed for years and neither Willingdon Golf Course, the police, the council or our MP has been able to do anything about it.